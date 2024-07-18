Jones Dairy Farm has officially branched out of the breakfast category with the introduction of All Natural No Antibiotics Ever Pork and Chicken Meatballs.

Fully cooked and gluten-free certified, the NAE meatballs are free of the USDA Big 9 Allergens including soy, wheat and dairy. They are also free of fillers, binders and breadcrumbs. Like Jones All Natural Sausage, the meatballs are produced in small batches from only fresh, never frozen, pork or chicken sourced from local producers in the Midwest and with a house-made spice blend.

“Our new meatballs are made from a handful of real, simple ingredients that you probably have in your own kitchen,” said Lisa Caras, marketing director and seventh-generation Jones family member. “The pork meatballs are made from only 5 ingredients, while the chicken meatballs, with a few more spices, only have 7. It’s impressive since nearly all other meatballs in the market today contain either soy, milk, cheese or all three. For customers already fans of our Sausage, Bacon and Ham, they’re absolutely going to love these delicious meatballs.”

Jones NAE Meatballs are available in the freezer section in 18-ounce (pork) and 16-ounce (chicken) resealable packages.

Source: Jones Dairy Farm