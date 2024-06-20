Olli Salumeria, a producer of authentic Italian-style salami, has teamed up with That's it. to launch new snack packs. Named an Editor's Top Summer 2024 Product Pick by Food & Beverage Magazine, the new Olli Snack Packs combine sweet and salty flavors for a gluten-free, high-protein on-the-go snack.

Olli products feature authentic, fourth-generation Italian recipes and are slow-cured with 100% vegetarian-fed pork raised without antibiotics, with no added nitrates or nitrites. That's it. Fruit Bars contain just two ingredients: fruit and fruit. With a shared focus on clean and simple ingredients, these new snack packs contain 12 grams of protein per serving.

Olli Salumeria and That's it. new meat and fruit snack packs. Courtesy of Olli Salumeria.





"Olli Snack Packs are my new go-to for balanced summer snacking," said Melissa Rifkin, RD and nutrition expert for Olli. "High in protein, gluten-free and delicious, I love to pack these for picnics and other outdoor activities with family and friends. The combination of salami, cheese and fruit provides a fulfilling and wholesome snack that doesn't compromise on taste or quality."

The lineup features:

Soppressata and Asiago Cheese with an Apple + MangoBar

Genoa Salami and Mozzarella Cheese with an Apple + Cherry Bar

Calabrese Salami and Fontina Cheese with an Apple + Fig Bar

Pepperoni and Cheddar Cheese with an Apple + Blueberry Bar

"Our collaboration with That's it. is a perfect, delicious and nutritious fit," said Tim Goldsmid, CEO of Olli Salumeria. "That's it. shares in our passion for delivering clean and minimally processed snacking options made with high-quality ingredients that taste great. Packed with nutrition, convenience and versatility, we're confident this new snack will be the cherry on top of a fun-filled summer."

The new Olli Snack Packs are available at retailers including Publix, Albertsons Seattle and Misfits, as well as FreshDirect locations nationwide.

Source: Olli Salumeria