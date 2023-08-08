Country Archer Provisions, a better-for-you meat snack brand, has announced the launch of two new items: Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Packs. These portioned protein snacks offer clean-label ingredients for health-conscious consumers seeking flavorful, better-for-you snacking options for themselves and their families.

Country Archer is providing two alternatives to traditional snacking options in convenient, kid-friendly packaging. These Mini Meat Sticks and Jerky Snack Packs stand out by only using real, premium ingredients. The Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks feature all-natural turkey infused with authentic herbs and spices like rosemary, basil, thyme, garlic and onion. The Original Beef Jerky Snack Packs consist of 100% grass-fed beef combined with flavorful spices like garlic and onion powder.

"Unlike most of our competitive set, the Country Archer brand is a true meat snack portfolio, offering a wide variety of flavors, proteins, pack formats, and sizes to ensure consumers have healthy, delicious options whenever and wherever they need them," said co-founder and CEO Eugene Kang. "We are thrilled to introduce a new protein – turkey – to our hugely popular Mini Sticks line and also launch a snack pack version of our beef jerky, ideal for portion control and back-to-school. Driven by a growing appetite for quality and portable protein, we developed these two products in response to overwhelming consumer demand for an expanded range of our portfolio.”

Available in select retailers now, these bite-sized sticks and beef jerky packs are low-to-no sugar, free of nitrites/nitrates and contain no unnecessary preservatives. Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack deliver an elevated taste and texture through their use of quality proteins and small-batch production.

New Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks: A lower-calorie alternative crafted for those seeking on-the-go white-meat protein in a bite-sized format. Joining the line of bite-sized mini sticks, including Original Grass-Fed Beef and Teriyaki-Style Pork, these individually wrapped mini meat sticks offer a quick burst of real rosemary flavor and protein from 100% natural turkey breast. Choose from multipacks ranging from 12- to 36-count. This product is available now starting at an SRP of $14.99.

New Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack: The same tender and savory jerky pieces Country Archer is known for now in a pre-portioned format. Suitable for packing in lunch boxes, this 100% grass-fed beef jerky is free from the nine most-common food allergens and packed with 9 grams of protein per bag. This multipack includes 5 individually packaged, 1-ounce snack packs. This product is available now starting at an SRP of $14.99.

Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks and Original Beef Jerky Snack Pack are now available at Sprouts Farmers Markets stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and countryarcher.com, with additional retailers coming on board later this year. The full portfolio of Country Archer meat snacks is available at more than 30,000 natural, traditional, and convenience stores nationwide, including Costco, Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walmart, Target, Albertson’s, Safeway, Kroger, 7-Eleven, Circle K, Love’s Travel Centers, Hudson News and many more.

Source: Country Archer Provisions