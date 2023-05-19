Country Archer Provisions, a producer of gourmet meat snacks made with high-quality, premium and clean ingredients, will debut its Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks at booth #10880 at Sweets and Snacks Expo. The line of bite-sized mini sticks is now available in three flavors: Original Grass-Fed Beef, Teriyaki-Style Pork, and all-new Rosemary Turkey.

As a growing meat snacks brand, Country Archer continues to innovate in a category traditionally known for its products being packed with chemicals, preservatives, and other mysterious ingredients. The brand has established itself as a truly incremental — and differentiated — player within the space thanks to its line of Meat Sticks that are crafted with clean, real ingredients, and contain low-to-no sugar, no preservatives, and are free of nitrites/nitrates that are in other conventional meat sticks.

“Given the popularity of our 1 oz Rosemary Turkey Meat Stick, it was a no-brainer to adapt this flavor and protein type into our hugely successful Mini Stick line,” said co-founder and CEO of Country Archer Provisions, Eugene Kang. “Demand from consumers continues to grow for quality, on-the-go protein, so we’re thrilled to offer consumers another variety of our Mini Sticks, which is crafted with 100% all-natural turkey and is bursting with a unique, savory flavor profile that’s unlike anything else in the category.”

Built to satisfy the better-for-you consumer’s need for variety in both protein and flavor, Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks offer elevated taste and texture driven by quality proteins and small-batch production. Expanding upon Country Archer’s fan-favorite line of Mini Sticks, a turkey option caters to those looking for lower-calorie, on-the-go protein. Created with high-quality all-natural turkey and real rosemary, basil, thyme, garlic and onion, these flavorful meaty snacks provide a savory bite.

Individually wrapped and available in a variety of multipacks ranging from 12 count to 36 count, these mini sticks are a portion-controlled snack.

Rosemary Turkey Mini Sticks will be available at Sprouts stores nationwide in July, as well as on Amazon and countryarcher.com, with additional retailers coming on board later this year. Each bag of 16 count Mini Sticks will be sold at an SRP of $14.99. Original Beef Mini Sticks and Teriyaki-Style Beef & Pork Mini Sticks can be found in retailers nationwide at Costco, Walmart, Target and more.

Source: Country Archer Provisions