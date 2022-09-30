U.S. salami maker Olli Salumeria is expanding its snack offerings while also proving that salami can be made entirely without preservatives.

This week, the Oceanside, Calif.-based company is launching Olli Salamini and Olli Salamini and Curds Snacks, a line of preservative-free salami sticks that capitalizes on the growing snacking trend and the increased consumer preference for clean-label ingredients.

Available in four flavor varieties, including Classic, Bourbon, Smoked, and Pequin, Olli Salamini offers a convenient, high-protein snack option. Each 2.6-ounce package contains six individual mini salami sticks, offering an alternative to jerky and other convenient meat snacks. Olli Salamini is shipping to retailers now, at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99-$5.99.

“Our ongoing mission is to introduce Americans to the distinctive taste of slow-cured Italian-style salami, and we continue to introduce new ways to enjoy these authentic flavors through product innovation, serving suggestions and more,” said Olli Salumeria President and Founder Oliviero Colmignoli. “While salami is already versatile, there is a clear opportunity to expand within the snack category and make it easier than ever to enjoy our famous salami on-the-go.”

According to Colmignoli, Olli Salamini was developed and timed specifically by Olli’s product innovation team to deliver a high-protein snack option that focuses on clean-label ingredients.

“Consumers are snacking like never before and placing a greater emphasis on healthier snacks including high-protein options that are satiating and taste great. But part of that shift toward health-conscious snacking includes more awareness of ingredients. People want to easily understand the label on packaged products, which led to our development of preservative-free salami that includes only simple, quality ingredients," he says.

Olli’s proprietary curing process is a revolutionary step for modern salami making. While salt is the primary ingredient used for curing and preserving salami, for many decades, salami makers have relied on nitrates and nitrites as added preservatives. However, Olli Salumeria has eliminated the need for celery juice powder-derived nitrates and nitrites, achieving a 5-log reduction in the salami curing process, which means inactivating 99.999 percent of all microbes in the meat. This process produces a salami that is effectively free of preservatives.

In addition to four flavor varieties of Olli Salamini sticks, the company is also introducing Olli Salamini and Curds, a combination of classic mini salami sticks and cheddar cheese curds in a convenient two-compartment tray. Representing an industry first, Olli Salamini and Curds expand on the snacking possibilities of salami sticks by adding high-quality cheese in portable packaging. Olli Salamini and Curds are shipping to retailers now, at an SRP of $3.99-$4.99.

Led by Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci, Olli Salumeria operates from state-of-the-art processing facilities in California, combining old-world family recipes and curing techniques with simple, quality ingredients. For more information on Olli Salamini, or for sales inquiries, contact Marco Terenghi at marco@olli.com

Source: Olli Salumeria