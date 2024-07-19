Patagonia Provisions has launched tinned sardines, available in three flavors: Coconut Curry, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and (coming soon) Tomato Sauce with capers and olives.

Patagonia Provisions Sardines in Coconut Curry Sauce are hand-packed in a coconut curry sauce with real organic vegetables.

Sardines in Coconut Curry Sauce. Courtesy of Patagonia Provisions.







The Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil have just a touch of salt, so the meaty texture and mild flavor of the fish shine through.

And coming soon: Patagonia Provisions Sardines in Tomato Sauce. Inspired by puttanesca, a classic tomato sauce from Naples, these sardines are packed in a savory red sauce with capers, onions, olives and garlic.

Patagonia Provisions sources its sardines from well-managed populations in the Bay of Biscay off Northern Spain with fishing practices that reduce bycatch and prevent overharvest.

Patagonia Provisions’ tinned sardines are available online at $8 per 4.2-ounce tin and in select grocery stores.

Source: Patagonia Provisions