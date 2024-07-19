Patagonia Provisions has launched tinned sardines, available in three flavors: Coconut Curry, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and (coming soon) Tomato Sauce with capers and olives.

Patagonia Provisions Sardines in Coconut Curry Sauce are hand-packed in a coconut curry sauce with real organic vegetables.

Patagonia Provisions Sardines in Coconut Curry Sauce Sardines in Coconut Curry Sauce. Courtesy of Patagonia Provisions.


The Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil have just a touch of salt, so the meaty texture and mild flavor of the fish shine through.

And coming soon: Patagonia Provisions Sardines in Tomato Sauce. Inspired by puttanesca, a classic tomato sauce from Naples, these sardines are packed in a savory red sauce with capers, onions, olives and garlic.

Patagonia Provisions sources its sardines from well-managed populations in the Bay of Biscay off Northern Spain with fishing practices that reduce bycatch and prevent overharvest.

Patagonia Provisions’ tinned sardines are available online at $8 per 4.2-ounce tin and in select grocery stores.

Source: Patagonia Provisions