Patagonia Provisions, Patagonia's food and beverage division, has recently introduced two new items to its line of tinned fish: Spicy Mussels and Spicy Anchovies.

These escabeche-styled mussels and anchovies with added chiles, cider vinegar, and bell peppers are tangy-hot sweet and a source of B-12, protein and iron. They are cultivated off the coasts of Spain and Portugal and responsibly harvested from family-owned farms using restorative aquaculture practices. Both are sold in 4.2-ounce tins for an SRP of $8 and are available at national retail stores and PatagoniaProvisions.com.

Source: Patagonia Provisions