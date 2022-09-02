Ocean Brands, a brand of sustainably caught fish for over half a century in Canada and the team who brought Matiz conservas from the coast of Spain to U.S. supermarkets and restaurants, is launching a wild caught line of Brisling sardines and fillets of mild mackerel packed fresh in oil across the U.S. on September 19.

Ocean's is positioning itself as a market challenger able to offer gourmet quality, flavor-forward selections and unsurpassed sustainability practices (both in fishing and as a company) at very accessible prices.

All Ocean’s small fish are caught in their prime to create its selection of eight flavor profiles (available on Amazon):

Mediterranean style wild Brisling sardines

Original olive oil wild Brisling sardines

Korma curry wild mackerel

Wild mackerel with olive, red pepper, and herbs

Smoked wild mackerel with juniper & coriander

Sweet smoked wild mackerel in sunflower oil

Jalapeno-infused wild mackerel

Smoked & peppered wild mackerel

Source: Ocean Brands