LISSMAC Corp., serving the North American market with metal processing and construction technology solutions, announces the SBM-L G1S2 grinding and deburring machines for food applications, developed for deburring and edge rounding of workpieces in a single pass. This process was designed and brought to the market by LISSMAC.

The SBM-L G1S2 is ideal for workpieces made of multiple material types, including stainless steel, steel, aluminum or nonferrous metal. Double-sided sheet metal processing and edge rounding in one operation provides time savings of up to 60%.

The LISSMAC machines are used for deburring, edge rounding and surface finishing sheet metal parts. The LISSMAC product line can be used for a wide variety of food applications including food processing equipment, packaging machinery, conveyor systems, workstations and surfaces and more. Flat parts for equipment and conveyors are deburred and edge rounded to remove sharp edges that could cause injury or contaminate food products with metal fragments. Metal edges of workstations, storage racks and other surfaces are also treated to ensure safety, prevent damage to food packages and products and allow for easier cleaning processes. Tools and equipment used in meat processing, such as grinders, are deburred to ensure clean cuts and to reduce the risk of contamination. The food industry has strict hygiene requirements. Parts cannot contain burrs; they are required to be edge rounded to remove sharp edges that harbor bacteria. The removal of these burrs helps ensure a hygienic environment. By applying deburring and edge rounding to these components, the food industry ensures a safer, more hygienic environment, enhancing the quality and safety of food products while also improving the efficiency and longevity of the equipment used in food production and processing.

The L machine is equipped with three units each on the top and bottom. Workpiece processing can be done either on the upper side, lower side or on both sides. The SBM-L G1S2 can be easily connected to automation solutions or integrated into production lines. The machine concept ensures efficient and repeatable operation without pollution, dust or noise. With top and bottom processing in a single pass, there is no need to flip parts, increasing processing efficiency. Set-up efficiency is also increased by the ability to save programs. With the optional barcode reader, operators can scan a barcode for programming setup, increasing efficiency even further. Controllers for motorized transport tables are available to help process larger parts, making loading and unloading more efficient.

Automatic wear compensation results in less manual intervention and adjustments, offering less wear as well as savings on consumables. With a 59-inch working width, the SBM-L G1S2 facilitates high volume production because multiple parts can be staggered on the infeed conveyor table. It can process parts with a minimum part size of six inches long by two inches wide and can process coated and galvanized parts, leaving surface coating intact.

Source: LISSMAC Corp.