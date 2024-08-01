The American Meat Science Association is announcing the launch of The Meat Locker, its new website designed to provide resources and technical information to meat processors of all sizes. Developed with simplicity and accessibility in mind, the website addresses common topics and challenges faced by meat processors spanning sanitation, quality assurance, HACCP, processing, food safety, business operations, labeling and more.

AMSA's new website serves as a comprehensive hub of information, offering practical tools, educational materials and expert insights tailored to the needs of meat processors. Whether navigating regulatory requirements, optimizing operational efficiency or looking for events to network in the industry, The Meat Locker equips stakeholders with the knowledge and resources necessary for success in the meat processing industry.

“We are incredibly proud to launch The Meat Locker and excited for processors to access the materials,” said Dr. Christi Calhoun, scientific communication resource officer at AMSA. “Our goal when developing the website was to ensure that small-to-midsize processors and very small locker plants were equipped with the tools they need to succeed. However, we believe this information will be valuable to any size business. We saw an opportunity to curate existing materials that have been created by university Extension Specialists, content from classroom presentations and short courses, technical bulletins from suppliers to the industry and information from other industry associations.”

AMSA's scientific and technical expertise across membership, combined with collaborations from other members of the Meat and Poultry Processor Technical Assistance network program, enables the website to feature a wealth of existing resources. AMSA took the initiative to create new content where gaps existed or information was outdated, ensuring the website remains a relevant and reliable information source. The content will be available in various formats, such as videos, slides, simple guides, and animations, to appeal to users who prefer different methods of learning.

AMSA is committed to keeping the website fresh, up to date, accurate and relevant, reflecting the latest advancements and best practices in the meat processing industry. Users can expect regular updates, additions and improvements to ensure the website continues to meet the evolving needs of meat processors and other stakeholders in the industry.

Source: American Meat Science Association