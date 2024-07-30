BW Flexible Systems is announcing the launch of the SYMACH 3500S. This push-type palletizer combines the company’s focus on design, innovation and customer centricity with intuitive controls — delivering high-speed stacking and palletizing for bags, bales, crates and cases. The SYMACH 3500S merges the original Thiele Master 3500 palletizer experience with the SYMACH palletizing platform.

"We’re excited by the many opportunities this innovation offers for manufacturers looking for a more robust palletizing solution," said Jan-Pieter Grootendorst, global product line leader for Bag Filling & Palletizing at BW Flexible Systems. "The 3500S was designed to solve specific palletizing challenges, including the risk of rejected shipments, manufacturing footprint constraints and ease of operation."

One key differentiator of the 3500S is its high-quality stacking cage, which contains bags within the specified dimensions, reducing and preventing product overhang for a sturdier and more stable pallet. This ensures that pallets are square, making them easy to load and stack in the warehouse and truck.

"We understand that our customers’ customers demand perfect pallets and are known to reject shipments if any bag damage or overhang is detected," said Grootendorst. "Our SYMACH stacking cage eliminates that risk, ensuring that customer relationships are in good standing, and out-of-scope costs related to product waste are minimized."

The 3500S includes an operator-friendly human-machine interface, which supports 12 languages and facilitates communication with enterprise resource planning, warehouse management and manufacturing execution systems for seamless data exchange. Easy stacking pattern creation and easy recovery make the human-machine interface intuitive to work with. Occupying a more compact footprint than a robotic palletizer makes the 3500S an ideal choice for space-restricted environments.

"When laying out a palletizing line for manufacturers, we always consider their upstream and downstream needs," said Grootendorst. "For this reason, we offer many optional add-ons for pallet and slip sheet dispensing, conveying and pallet wrapping to provide a complete solution for their packaging line."

BW Flexible Systems is one of four divisions comprising BW Packaging, Barry-Wehmiller's packaging machinery group.

Source: BW Flexible Systems