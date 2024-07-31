The 52 weeks from June 2023 to June 24 saw total deli category sales hit $54.9 billion, with dollar sales and pounds sold both up by 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively, according to Circana retail sales analysis.

Deli meat sales represented $9.1 billion of that $54.9 billion. Dollar and unit sales for deli meat for that 12-mointh period both saw declines, with dollar sales and pounds sold both falling by -2.4% according to Circana.

Retail data from June 2024 finds deli meat sales totaled $729 million for the month. Dollar sales fell slightly at -1.1%, and pounds sold dropped -0.2%.

Circana’s retail sales analysis shows some encouraging signs for both pre-sliced and packaged deli meats.

Sales of pre-sliced deli meats from June 2023 through June 2024 were $1.6 billion, with flat dollar sales and units sold down -1.6%. June 2024 delivered a promising performance, with pre-sliced deli meats sales of $125 million. Pre-sliced deli meat dollars sales grew 1.7%, while pound sold were up 4.5%.

Packaged lunchmeat sales for June 2024 also showed signs of a sales upturn. Packaged lunchmeat sales were $579 million in June 2024, with pounds sold up 1.9% and dollar sales down modestly at -0.4%.

For the June 2023 through June 2024 timeframe, packaged lunchmeat sales totaled $7.1 billion. Dollar sales fell -1.9% and pound sold held steady at -0.5%.

Deli market trends

Circana retail research shows deli-prepared food sales continue to grow for both full meal solutions as well as meal ingredients, such as prepared meats and appetizers.

Sales of deli-prepared foods from June 2023-24 were $30.2 billion, with dollar sales up 5.5% and units sold rising 4.5%. Prepared meats claimed a $6.1 billion share of that category, with double-digit dollar sales growth (10.8%) and units sold (12.2%).

June 2024 saw that pace pick up, with deli-prepared meats enjoying $490 million in sales for the month with dollar sales up 12.4% and units sold up 15.1%.

A shopper survey representing 40,000 consumers ages 18-plus conducted through market research firm Acosta finds the frequency of consuming freshly prepared meals is rising across all age brackets, with the strongest growth among Gen X consumers.

Acosta survey suggestions to enhance consumer engagement and growth for deli-prepared items include:

make convenience a priority

offer at-home eaters restaurant-quality food to build customer loyalty

make meals customizable for all tastes and needs.

While the survey finds that 72% of respondents say they prepare most of their meals at home, convenience and uniqueness are key needs met by retailers and restaurants. The survey found that 53% of consumers surveyed consider freshly prepared retail foods as a treat and not just a quick and convenient meal solution, more than the 52% citing time savings as the chief appeal.

With consumers seeking attractively priced, restaurant-quality meal solutions on demand, Acosta analysis suggests retailers have an opportunity to push the envelope on their made-to-order meals to gain share of stomach

More than one-third (37%) of consumers surveyed by Acosta said they see buying freshly prepared foods as a way to try new and interesting foods.

