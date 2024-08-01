The National Turkey Federation is announcing the appointment of Alex Davidson as its new senior director of public affairs, effective Aug. 19, 2024. Davidson, who joins NTF from the Beer Institute, brings a wealth of experience to this key role where he will lead public outreach for the U.S. turkey industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the National Turkey Federation team. With his extensive background in public affairs, strategic communication and political advocacy, he is well-equipped to tell the story of America’s cherished turkey industry,” said NTF President and CEO Leslee Oden. “I am excited for him to hit the ground running and confident that his leadership will drive positive results for our members.”

“I am excited to join the National Turkey Federation to help elevate the voices and priorities of turkey farmers and processors across the United States,” said Davidson. “I look forward to collaborating with the NTF team, turkey growers, processors, the federation’s allied members, industry partners and policymakers to address the challenges and opportunities facing the turkey industry.”

In his previous role as director of public affairs at the Beer Institute, Davidson created and executed proactive, strategic, organic, paid and digital communication strategies that increased the $409 billion beer industry’s visibility among legislators, media and consumers. Davidson also served as a primary spokesman for the association. During his tenure, he spearheaded the development and release of numerous key national campaigns including Stand With Beer, MidwestPremiumExposed.org and Building Bridges with Beer. Davidson created the Beer Institute’s first grassroots advocacy program.

Before joining the Beer Institute, Davidson worked in the U.S. Congress as the communications director for the late Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI). Prior to his tenure with Rep. Mitchell’s staff, Davidson also worked in a variety of roles for Reps.Blake Farenthold (R-TX) and Mike Bost (R-IL). A native of Boston, Mass., Davidson earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and Mandarin Chinese from the University of Maryland, College Park. He currently resides in Bethesda, Md., with his wife, Stephanie, and his dog, Teddy.

