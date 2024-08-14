Autonomous sidewalk delivery company Serve Robotics Inc. and Shake Shack Inc. have announced a partnership to deliver Shake Shack using Serve's autonomous delivery robots via Uber Eats, the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc.

Customers who order from select Shake Shack restaurants in Los Angeles through Uber Eats may receive their order via Serve's autonomous robots. The partnership marks another step forward in the expansion of sidewalk robots on Uber Eats, which has been offering Serve's autonomous deliveries in Los Angeles since 2022 and is poised to lead to future expansion across the U.S.

"We are excited to add another national merchant like Shake Shack to our platform, a partnership made possible through the relationship we have built with Uber Eats across tens of thousands of successful deliveries," said Touraj Parang, president and COO of Serve Robotics. "Today's announcement highlights the value of Serve's world-class strategic partnerships as we work to expand our geographic footprint and deploy 2,000 robots across the U.S. in 2025."

Serve Robotics robot delivering for Shake Shack. Courtesy of Serve Robotics Inc.



"We're thrilled about our collaboration with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats," said Steph So, senior vice president of digital experience at Shake Shack. "In line with our vision of enlightened hospitality, this partnership highlights our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance guest experiences both in and out of Shack."

"Serve has been advancing their technology for years to provide merchants and consumers with not only a futuristic experience but greater affordability, reliability, and convenience," said Noah Zych, global head of autonomous mobility & delivery at Uber. "We're thrilled to take another step forward and give Shake Shack customers in Los Angeles a little more Uber magic through sidewalk robot delivery."

Key features of Serve's autonomous delivery robots:

Quick and convenient: Optimized for efficient route planning and available on demand, Serve's robots enable food to arrive reliably, hot/cold and fresh.

Secure and contactless delivery: Serve's robots are designed to maintain the security of the food items during transit, providing a fully contactless delivery option.

Cost-effective: Robotic delivery increases efficiency and lowers costs. Plus, there's no need to tip the robot.

Safe navigation systems: Equipped with advanced GPS technology and artificial intelligence, the robots safely and swiftly navigate urban environments, avoiding obstacles and offering a smooth delivery experience.

Eco-friendly solution: The all-electric robots will eliminate noise and congestion from crowded urban areas and help reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional delivery methods.

Shake Shack autonomous robotic delivery is available through the Uber Eats app.

Source: Serve Robotics Inc.