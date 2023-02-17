Digital-to-doorstep food delivery has been on the rise for more than a decade. Operating in over 6,000 cities across 45 countries since its inception in 2014, Uber Eats contracts global couriers to fulfill orders by car, scooter, bike, and even by foot.

Uber's long-standing mission to "connect the physical and digital world with a tap of a button" coincides with their most recent drop-shipping endeavor that allows Uber Eats visitors to order direct-to-home delivery with guaranteed free shipping from brands nationwide.

Uber Eats reached out to North Country Smokehouse looking to establish their clean-label line of smoked meats as an exclusive pork offering in December 2022. "We were quick to commit," says Alicia Baker, North Country's director of marketing. "We announced the partnership the very same month, just two days after Christmas. We launched six [...] Certified Humane and [organic] smoked meat collections that are only available to Ubereats.com shoppers."

North Country Smokehouse isn't new to the mail-order game. They have been shipping low- & slow-smoked meats nationwide for years. "We have a loyal following[,] and our customers love having access to specialty products they can't find on the retail shelf," Baker continues. "Uber Eats curated some really amazing collections for their customers[,] and they've performed well so far."

Source: North Country Smokehouse