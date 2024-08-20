AAMP has always recognized the important role that suppliers play in the industry's survival and existence. The F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award was established to honor a person and/or supplier member who has been devoted to the meat and poultry industry, particularly small and medium-sized plant operators. The AAMP Board of Directors this year has chosen to present this recognition to Kerres USA. The award was presented during the opening ceremony of the AAMP Convention, which took place in Omaha on Aug. 1-3, 2024.

Kerres USA has been an active member of AAMP for many years. Each year Kerres USA is active in supporting not only AAMP but also its state affiliates, always willing to help with seminars and other activities to support the organization and its members. Kerres USA has also been generous in its sponsorships of AAMP, its affiliates and other special programs designed to support small processors.

“Because of their ongoing commitment to our industry and AAMP and its members, it is with great honor and appreciation that I present on behalf of the members of the American Association of Meat Processors and its Board of Directors, the 2024 F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award to Kerres USA,” said AAMP Executive Director Chris Young during the presentation.

The F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year Award is named after Frank Witt, the former owner of a spice company in Yorkville, Ill. Witt was a person who believed in helping and working with the smallest processors in the industry.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors