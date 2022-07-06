Ossid strives to provide the best possible level of customer service, and there’s no better endorsement of that commitment than receiving the JBS/Pilgrim’s 2021 Supplier of the Year Award.

JBS/Pilgrim’s is a global, diversified protein company creating products for customers and consumers. They are the largest food manufacturer in the world with processing facilities spanning the globe.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this award from JBS/Pilgrim’s,” said Jason Angel, vice president of sales and marketing, Ossid. “Receiving Supplier of the Year from the largest food company in the world is such a tremendous honor for the entire Ossid team. Customer service is one way we strengthen and build upon our partnership with all our customers, and this award is validation of our collective efforts.

“On behalf of Ossid, we thank JBS/Pilgrim’s for this recognition and look forward to continue achieving remarkable results together.”

Ossid invests annually in boosting and expanding its service network in the regions it serves. Recent upgrades include adding more remote service technicians throughout the United States and Mexico, with service also extending to Puerto Rico, creating an online customer portal for machine maintenance, operations and troubleshooting, focused effort regarding on-time delivery of OEM parts and launching a parts delivery vehicle. Additionally, ProMach’s acquisition of Italian-based Reepack by further expands Ossid’s reach across Europe.

For the past several years, JBS/Pilgrim’s has been successfully operating Ossid packaging and labeling technologies, which are ideal solutions in the fresh red meat and poultry industries.

Source: Ossid