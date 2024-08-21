Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd., one of the largest purveyors of Pekin duck to the restaurant industry across the country and in select international markets, has introduced fully cooked Duck Carnitas to assist chefs of all levels with incorporating traditional Mexican flavors into dining experiences.

“Our mouth-watering Duck Carnitas are a perfect way for foodies, home cooks, and chefs of all skill levels to spice up any meal,” said Joey Jurgielewicz III, director of business development at Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd. “We continuously work with our clients to introduce new products that enable them to feature our famous Tasty Duck in selections that are easy to prepare and set them apart in the competitive restaurant industry to drive repeat visits and increase profitability.”

The ready-to-heat-and-serve carnitas are cured and slow-roasted in duck fat with 11 spices and guajillo chile peppers.

Source: Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Ltd.