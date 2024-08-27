As grant programs allow processors to establish and expand meat and poultry production plants, processors need to stay up to date on hazard analysis and critical control points, or HACCP — Where did HACCP begin? Where is the industry at with it? And, most importantly, where are we going? To answer these pressing concerns, three experts in the Meat and Poultry Processing Technical Assistance Program joined Flower Hill Institute Regional Directors Dave Carter and Chris Roper on Aug. 21, 2024, for a webinar roundtable discussion titled "HACCP with Less Hassle."

American Association of Meat Processors Outreach Specialist Abbey Davidson provided background and evolution of HACCP, noting that HACCP has been around for 60 years, since astronauts first needed safe food to go into space. “The food safety critical thinking has changed in the past 10, 15, 20 years," Davidson said. "Even three years ago or five years ago, we’re looking at hazards a lot differently than historically.”

Before processors start developing a HACCP plan, American Meat Science Association Technical Assistance Officer Robert Maddock says one person in the facility must be HACCP trained. Maddock recommends sending this individual to an in-person HACCP class. “If I were to give a strong recommendation, it’d be one that is held in a university or by a trade group,” he said. Maddock noted that universities and trade groups providing HACCP programs, particularly those focused on meat, will offer educational, non-sales-focused tips and advice.

In that training, processors will develop their own HACCP plans over the course of a few days. “The other cool thing about those in-person trainings … you get instantaneous feedback,” Maddock said. This includes assistance from instructors who are present at the in-person class.

After HACCP training, Maddock said processors must establish a culture of food safety at the plant. Next, processors have to form a HACCP team. One important consideration while developing a HACCP team is that the team is not exclusive to the business — Processors can reach out to Extension specialists, university contacts and other HACCP-informed individuals for assistance. A HACCP team must have designated leadership, though, including an assigned authority to implement HACCP measures and systems.

Maddock next recommends developing good manufacturing practices, which are measures implemented at the plant to ensure safe food production. Then, Maddock says to write sanitation standard operating procedures. “These are regulatory for meat plants," he said. "They’re required and have to be in place before your HACCP plan.”

The next step before developing a HACCP plan is establishing a product description and flowchart including each step of the production process, Maddock said. After following these steps, processors are ready to start developing a HACCP plan. While developing a HACCP plan, processors must keep the individuality of their plant in mind. HACCP does not have a one-size-fits-all solution, and processors must tailor their plans to each individual production plant.

Dr. Derris Burnett, a meat scientist and muscle biologist at Mississippi State University and adjusnct professor at Tuskegee University, reviewed this year’s proposed regulatory changes by the USDA regarding Salmonella in poultry products. He noted that larger processors may be able to more easily adapt to changing regulations, but this could be more difficult for small and very small poultry processors.

Though small and very small processors could receive funding for additional microbial testing and lab fees, Burnett said proposed rule changes for Salmonella in poultry would create barriers for small poultry producers to enter and stay in the industry.