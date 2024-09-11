The nation's third largest poultry producer, Wayne-Sanderson Farms is announcing its sponsorship of professional golfer Jenny Bae, a two-time winner as a rookie pro on the Epson Tour, the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour. Jenny is the daughter of Peter and Hannah Bae, poultry farmers in north Georgia who have been growing chickens for Wayne-Sanderson Farms for over a decade.

"At Wayne-Sanderson Farms, we recognize the integral role of our growers as partners in our mission to deliver wholesome high-quality chicken to the marketplace. When we learned that a daughter of one of our long-time farming partners was in the midst of the difficult road of trying to secure her LPGA Tour Card, we thought it was a great opportunity to support her and her family in the pursuit of this dream," said Wayne-Sanderson Farms President and CEO Clint Rivers. "Jenny shares our commitment to being amazing as a rising star on the golf course, and we are proud to have the opportunity to invest in her future."

A native of Suwanee, Ga., Jenny Bae was a star student athlete at the University of Georgia, where she won the 2023 Juli Inkster Award as the top senior collegiate golfer in the country and earned a degree in sports management. She finished her career at UGA as the fifth ranked collegiate player, a three-time All-American and the holder of numerous school records, including the lowest stroke average in school history. She was the runner-up in the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur. Bae's professional career took off with two tournament wins on the Epson Tour in 2023, coming up just short of securing her LPGA Tour card in less than half a season on the qualifying tour. She is currently one of the leading players on the Epson Tour this season, and she is focused on securing her LPGA Tour card for 2025.

"I am honored to have the support of Wayne-Sanderson Farms, and this partnership is especially meaningful to me as my parents have dedicated their lives to raising chickens to support me and my dream of being a professional golfer," said Bae. "I look forward to proudly representing the remarkable team at Wayne-Sanderson Farms and sharing my story and my family's story both on and off the golf course."

Source: Wayne-Sanderson Farms