The American Cancer Society of Decatur recently hosted their annual Relay for Life event at Old State Bank in Founder’s Park, celebrating local cancer survivors and championing longtime supporters like Wayne-Sanderson Farms, one of the top two corporate fundraisers for Decatur’s Relay for Life event. The company’s effort helped propel the region to be named the number one ACS fundraising site in the country.

“This is our big celebration of the year,” explained Cherry Hammonds, executive director for ACS of Decatur. “Over the year, our supporters hold a number of different fundraising events, like the annual Relay for Life golf tournament sponsored by Wayne-Sanderson Farms, and then we get together as a community to recognize those efforts. This year, the annual event is themed “Cirque De Relay” to celebrate and champion our cause.”

Hammonds went on to describe the kind of support ACS of Decatur is able to offer cancer victims and their families thanks to the benevolence of supporters. “We’re so grateful — it’s just a godsend,” said Hammonds. “Because of corporate neighbors like Wayne-Sanderson Farms, we’re able to help Decatur and Morgan County cancer victims, and their families, find the assistance they need and access to the treatment they require. These dollars go to things like patient and caregiver lodging at Hope Lodge, transportation grants to local cancer centers for patient gas and transportation, and to support our online portal, helping local patients access multilingual clinical and social support resources in the local area.”

This year’s “Cirque De Relay” event on May 5 began with the survivor dinner followed by the traditional survivor walk and a celebration party including performances by "American Idol" contestant and local celebrity, Brandon Elder, and an array of games, entertainers and local food vendors. Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ Decatur, Ala., prepared foods complex has traditionally been one of the charity’s largest local supporters, sponsoring the Decatur Relay for Life annual corporate golf tournament and other events raising nearly $1.5 million over the past decade.

This year’s golf tournament held at Burningtree Country Club followed by a banquet at Ingalls Harbor raised over $105,000 for cancer research to date. Beckie Patrick, senior administrative assistant for Wayne-Sanderson Farms’ Decatur prepared foods complex and Relay for Life team leader, has spearheaded company support for the fundraiser for more than a dozen years.

“We’re so happy to participate — it’s always a great event,” said Patrick. “Many of us are cancer survivors here at the Wayne-Sanderson Farms Decatur facility and most of us have family members or loved ones who are affected, so we’re very excited to be a part of this effort.” The local team’s relentless determination has resulted in Wayne-Sanderson Farms being named to the ACS nationwide top 10 roster for more than 10 consecutive years and receiving the “Spirit of Relay” award in 2020.

