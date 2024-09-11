Ambassador has partnered with James J. Hill Days as the Official Hot Dog sponsor for the event's 50th anniversary.

During this milestone event, attendees visited Ambassador’s tent for activities, prizes and a celebration of not only the heritage of the community, also the flavors of Ambassador. Ambassador was also the premier sponsor of the Dachshund Races & Doggy Olympics.

Ambassador offered product sampling on site, offering the classic Natural Casing Old Fashion Wieners, Natural Casing Wieners Regular Style, Natural Casing Beef Wieners and the brand-new Skinless Franks: Regular and All Beef. Crafted from pork and beef selections, the Skinless Frank is naturally smoked for an authentic flavor without fillers or byproducts.

"The connection between Ambassador and James J. Hill Days lies in our shared commitment to family, community, and tradition,” said Rich Carlson, sr. brand manager. “This collaboration allows us to bring our rich history and flavorful offerings to a fun and engaging summer event that holds such significance for the community."

Source: Ambassador