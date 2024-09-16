Event sponsorships allow brands to gain consumer visibility and promote their mission while connecting with local communities. For hot dog brand Ambassador, engaging with the Minnesota community and staying connected to community roots has always been essential.

For 2024, the brand connected with its local community through the 50th anniversary of James J. Hill Days, a community tradition. Rich Carlson, Ambassador senior brand manager, said the brand wanted to connect with the community during grilling season, Ambassador's peak time of year. “The goal was to collaborate with a distinctly Minnesotan event that unites people through local traditions, enhancing brand awareness and relevance among consumers,” Carlson said.

Sept. 6-8, 2024, was the 50th Annual James J. Hill Days, where Ambassador Hot Dogs served as the official hot dog sponsor.







The James J. Hill Days partnership was just one of three Minnesota-based partnerships for summer 2024 – the Ambassador brand served as the “official hot dog” for not only James J. Hill Days, but also the 12th Annual GrillFest in St. Paul, as well as the 90th LumberJack Days in Stillwater. All three of the summer events focused on community engagement and connection, which aligned with Ambassador’s event partnership goals.

“Ambassador entered this summer with a clear goal in mind – to partner with local events and traditions, thereby driving awareness and enhancing relevance for the brand among consumers,” Carlson said. “By aligning with these events, Ambassador not only reinforced trust in the community but also strengthened connections with consumers who value tradition and quality."

Carlson noted that Ambassador's ties to the Minnesota community date back to 1932, when the brand first began serving Scandinavian-style natural-casing hot dogs in the state. Now, 92 years later, Ambassador continues its commitment to serving quality hand-crafted products to its consumers. “The unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and community allows the brand to grow while maintaining its Minnesota roots,” Carlson said.

The Ambassador brand continues to prioritize its roots while raising consumer awareness through its newest product innovation: Skinless Franks. Though Ambassador knows the hot dog “snap” is part of the Ambassador eating experience, the brand wanted to cater to a larger variety of consumers, meeting demands for those who want a more tender hot dog. “They are also ‘bun-length,’ ensuring a more satisfying experience for consumers,” Carlson said.

Looking to the next grilling season, Ambassador plans to build upon its community-building initiatives and aims to further increase consumer awareness.