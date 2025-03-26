Nordik Meats expands processing capacity with USDA grant

Set between Westby and Viroqua, Wisc. -based Nordik Meats is a small, independently owned processing facility that focuses on providing high-quality meat products that producers take pride in raising. The business offers local processing solutions to regional beef and pork producers.

Nordik Meats first began back in 2020, when local farmers and investors joined forces to purchase an existing processing plant that was closed for a few years. Nordik now has a 25-person team and a near-zero turnover rate.

The Nordik Meats team prioritizes a family-style working environment, which has helped with employee retention and satisfaction. “We encourage and help them grow as people and employees,” said Joel Morrison, Nordik Meats general manager.

In 2024, the US Department of Agriculture announced $26.9 million to 33 projects in 23 states through the Local Meat Capacity grant program to expand processing within the meat and poultry industry. Nordik Meats received a Local Meat Capacity grant through this program. These funds are enabling the processing facility to purchase a grinder, meatball maker and packaging equipment, expanding Nordik Meats’ processing capacity. The grant funds are also assisting Nordik Meats to serve an additional 50 local meat producers.

The funds from the USDA are helping local producers to create value-added products, maximie livestock value, increase animal harvest and utilize byproducts. Through the USDA grant, Nordik Meats will be able to increase the number of livestock it processes annually by 100% over two years, train existing staff, hire new employees and work with 350 local family farms.

Morrison said the USDA grant has benefitted Nordik tremendously, helping the business source new and larger equipment to process more heat and new value-added items.

Each day, Nordik Meats works to process quality meat products for its customers. “We have already exceeded our first business goal of harvesting 20hd of beef a week. We currently are doing 45 beef and 20 hogs per week,” Morrison said. “So, our next goal is to continue to offer new and unique products for our producers to be able to share with their customers and hopefully grow their business.”

Nordik offers a market advantage for producers with its large crew and expansive harvest and processing capacity. Morrison noted that Nordik can always get a producer’s animals in within a month. “The other is we offer high end labeling and packaging, and we offer items that other processors don’t,” Morrison said, “like rendered lard, tallow, bone broths, meatballs, and unique steak cuts.”

Opening during COVID was a blessing for Nordik, Morrison said, since supply chain disruptions led customers to Nordik’s door. “Our schedule filled up immediately, as everyone was looking for alternative ways of sourcing their meat,” Morrison said. “It’s our job as processors and producers to keep that momentum of sourcing your meat directly from the farmer going.”

The business just recently finished a freezer and processing expansion. Though Nordik Meats does not plan to expand any further, if they keep growing at their current rate, they may have to add a second shift crew, said Morrison.