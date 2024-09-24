In honor of the return of college football season, chicken chain Zaxbys is introducing a new way to order its latest limited-time offering, Chicken Finger Tacos: Zaxbys new Taco Tailgate Variety Pack.

Available for a limited time, the new variety pack features nine tacos for $20. Customers can select three sets of three Chicken Finger Tacos in either bold flavor option:

Chipotle Ranch with Pico Tacos: Brings a Zaxbys hand-breaded chicken finger together with shredded iceberg lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese and pico de gallo, smothered in Zaxbys mild heat Chipotle Ranch sauce and placed in a warmed flour tortilla.

Avocado Ranch BLT Tacos: Features a Zaxbys signature, hand-breaded chicken finger served between sliced Roma tomatoes, hickory hardwood-smoked bacon and shredded iceberg lettuce, drizzled in Zaxbys new Avocado Ranch and placed in a warmed flour tortilla.

Zaxbys Taco Tailgate Variety Pack. Courtesy of Zaxbys











"Following the success of our Chicken Finger Tacos this summer, we're excited to launch this new, easy-to-order variety pack just in time for college football season," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys chief marketing and strategy officer. "No matter who you're rooting for, show up to your game day gathering with something new, different and delicious for everyone with Zaxbys Taco Tailgate Variety Pack."

Joining Zaxbys in the celebration of its new Taco Tailgate Variety Pack, the brand is partnering with content creators and college football fans to show how the Taco Tailgate Variety Pack can elevate the game day experience.

Source: Zaxbys