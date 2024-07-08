Chicken chain Zaxbys is introducing new Chicken Finger Tacos. The limited-time offer combines chicken and tacos with two new signature sauces.

Starting July 8, 2024, Zaxbys customers can get the brand's latest menu item, available in two variations:

Chipotle Ranch with Pico Tacos: A Zaxbys hand-breaded chicken finger with shredded iceberg lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese and pico de gallo, smothered in Zaxbys mild-heat Chipotle Ranch sauce and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Avocado Ranch BLT Tacos: A Zaxbys hand-breaded chicken finger served between sliced Roma tomatoes, hickory hardwood-smoked bacon and shredded iceberg lettuce, drizzled in Zaxbys new Avocado Ranch and placed in a flour tortilla.

"With summertime upon us, we are taking our classic Chicken Fingerz up a notch and announcing it's taco time ... Nothing is better than bringing two popular food items everyone loves together in our latest innovation: the Chicken Finger Taco" said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys chief marketing and strategy officer. "And you won't find a new Zaxbys offering without our signature, saucy spin. Our latest sauces, Chipotle Ranch and Avocado Ranch, are guaranteed to spice up our menu this summer and keep fans coming back for more."

Source: Zaxbys