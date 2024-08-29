Eckrich, the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat of the College Football Playoff, is sponsoring the official new bracket challenge for the upcoming tailgate season in celebration of the playoff’s expansion from four to 12 teams. Contestants will compete against one another by predicting the 12 seeds in the 2024-2025 College Football Playoff Bracket to earn points, with the chance to win bragging rights and prizes. This shift marks the first-ever use of a bracket for college football, and Eckrich is commemorating this milestone with a special promotion.

As the title sponsor of the Official CFP Bracket Challenge, Eckrich is also creating a real 12-pronged Sausage Bracket Skewer, a one-of-a-kind grilling tool that will be awarded to lucky fans who participate in the challenge by filling out a bracket. In addition, the selected fan who fills out their bracket correctly will win a trip to the 2025 CFP National Championship in Atlanta, Ga.

“Eckrich has always been dedicated to enhancing the game day experience. The Official College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge underscores our commitment to bringing college football fans and Eckrich consumers together for an unforgettable tailgating experience,” said Lauren Talbert, senior director of marketing for Eckrich. “As this year’s title sponsor of the Official CFP Bracket Challenge, we couldn’t be prouder to kick off another exciting season.”

ESPN sports journalists Marty Smith and Molly McGrath join the brand with videos to help explain the new bracket format, which kicked off on Aug. 24, coinciding with the start of the college football season.

Eckrich continued its partnership with adam&eveDDB New York and Signature Sports Group to bring the Official College Football Playoff Bracket Challenge to life. The agency developed the “Just Add Eckrich” campaign with the latest 30-second spot, “No Time to Cook Tailgate,” which humorously portrays the high-pressure chaos of a cooking competition that can often be felt at a weekly tailgate party. The chef then delivers a fully cooked smoked sausage.

“Eckrich has been synonymous with college football for years. Our hope is the Eckrich Bracket Skewer brings people together on game days to predict which teams make it to playoff. Twelve sausages to represent 12 different teams should make for a delicious debate,” said Jason Ashlock, executive creative director for adam&eveDDB New York.

The campaign will run through Jan. 20, 2025, the date of the CFP National Championship.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.