Eckrich, the Official Smoked Sausage and Deli Meat Sponsor of the College Football Playoff (CFP), welcomed multifaceted ESPN sports journalist Marty Smith and Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware onto the field at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to participate in the Eckrich $1 Million Challenge for Teachers.

During the national championship game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, both spokespeople were tasked with making a 10-yard throw through a 20-inch target. While neither contestant hit the target, Eckrich donated $250,000 for the CFP Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.

This college football season and for the sixth year overall, Eckrich and the CFP Foundation teamed up to help fund classroom projects and support educators across the country for their tireless commitment to their students, helping to ensure they have the necessary tools to succeed in the classroom.

As part of this annual partnership, fans nominated their favorite educators for a chance to step onto the field and attempt a throw at a target from 15 yards to win up to $1 million to fund their local schools. Although there wasn't a winning throw this season, Eckrich recognized the six selected teachers for their dedication and commitment to their communities by providing the CFP Foundation with $2,500 at each local game, as well as $500 to a local retailer of the participating teachers, totaling $15,000 in donations and $3,000 in groceries.

"We're thrilled to be joined by our partners, Eckrich, as well as Marty and Andre, to celebrate year six of the Eckrich® $1 Million Challenge for Teachers," said Britton Banowsky, Executive Director of the CFP Foundation. "Through this program, we've been able to pay tribute to the educators who go above and beyond to further engage, mentor and educate, ensuring their students' success."

Eckrich also honored the winner of the Eckrich Teacher of the Year, fifth-grade reading teacher Brooke Gordon, with a once-in-a-lifetime CFP National Championship weekend experience, including a $5,000 check to fund classroom projects.

"We would like to thank our partners at the CFP and its foundation for another successful year of the Eckrich $1 Million Challenge for Teachers," said Lauren Talbert, senior director of Eckrich. "As part of our sixth annual partnership, we've donated $2.5 million to educators across the country to provide their students with the opportunity for a better education and as spotlight the great work they're doing in their communities. Congratulations to Marty and Andre for a participating in the challenge to raise additional funds for our educators."

For more information about the Eckrich $1 Million Challenge for Teachers and Eckrich National Teacher of the Year, visit www.Eckrich.com/teachers.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.