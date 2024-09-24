Jack Link’s is introducing its newest limited-edition beef jerky flavor, “Red Light Green Light,” a tribute to Netflix's "Squid Game."

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique flavor to our consumers, especially at a time when ['Squid Game]' is returning with such fervor,” said Holly LaVallie, SVP of marketing at Jack Link’s. “The Red Light Green Light jerky is more than just a snack—it’s an experience that brings together the thrill of the show and the bold, savory taste that our fans love. It’s the perfect addition to our product line for fans of both Jack Link’s and ['Squid Game.']”

The “Red Light Green Light” flavor draws its inspiration from the intensity of "Squid Game," combining sweet and spicy Korean flavors of ssamjang with Jack Link’s signature beef jerky. This new flavor celebrates the essence of the show, offering a sensory experience that mirrors the thrilling unpredictability and boldness of "Squid Game." The exclusive “Red Light Green Light” flavor, along with Original and Teriyaki varieties, are available in limited edition, collectible "Squid Game" packaging.

Jack Link’s is offering "Squid Game" fans a way to celebrate the new season with a flavor experience that pays homage to the series’ cultural impact. "Squid Game," S2 premieres Dec. 26, 2024, on Netflix

Interactive experience

Jack Link’s is inviting fans of the show to participate in an online experience that echoes the suspenseful challenges of "Squid Game." By scanning the QR code on the specially marked limited-edition Jack Link’s "Squid Game" packaging or visiting JackLinks.com/SquidGame, show fans can immerse themselves in a series of interactive games inspired by the show and enter the unique code found in pack for a chance to win the Ultimate "Squid Game" Fan Experience.

One Sweepstakes Prize is available. The Sweepstakes Prize consists of the opportunity for the winner and one guest to travel to Seoul, South Korea. Sweepstakes Prize includes:

Round-trip economy-class air transportation for the winner and their guest from a major airport near winner’s home to Seoul, South Korea.

Four-day/three-night hotel accommodations (one room, double occupancy).

Local ground transportation in Seoul.

A Swag Bag and Welcome gift.

Guided tour which may include a Squid Game Experience, tour of scenic Seoul, Dalgona experience, tour guide, photography session and lunch and dinner during the tour.

