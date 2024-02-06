In a new collaboration between Jack Link's, Fritos and Flamin' Hot, the flavor of Fritos Chili Cheese and a kick of Flamin' Hot join Jack Link's meat snacks.

The new offerings are seasoned with the Frito-Lay-inspired flavors. Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese flavor will be available in Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks and Cheese Stick & Meat Combos, along with Jack Link's Flamin' Hot adding Cheese Stick & Meat Combos to its lineup. The Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese and Jack Link's Flamin' Hot-flavored Cheese Stick & Meat combos offer at least 5 grams of protein per serving and are made with jalapeno cheese.

"We're proud to continue expanding our portfolio with Frito-Lay to deliver these epic flavors to new and existing jerky lovers," said Molly Russell, director of marketing for the Jack Link's brand. "In addition to these new flavors, we're expanding our co-branded portfolio with the Cheese Stick & Meat Combination, which will help level up meat snacks fans' snacking experience."

"These product mashups are an exciting way for us to continue to bring our legendary flavors to new innovations and provide our fans with more exciting snacking options," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "In our recent Frito-Lay U.S. Snack Index, '80% agree that combining multiple food products to create the perfect bite is an art form.' These innovations will provide unmatched flavor combinations in a perfect bite that's easy to enjoy."

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese-flavored Beef Jerky, Meat Sticks and Cheese Stick & Meat Combos, as well as Flamin' Hot-flavored Cheese & Meat Stick Combos, are available for purchase online and at retailers nationwide alongside existing Flamin' Hot and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili offerings. Suggested retail price for the portfolio of Jack Link's and Frito-Lay products:

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese Beef Jerky in 2.56-ounce bags: $8.49.

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese Meat Sticks in a 0.92-ounce serving: $1.79.

Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese-flavored Cheese Stick & Meat Combos and Jack Link's Flamin' Hot-flavored Cheese Stick & Meat Combos in a 1.1-ounce serving: $2.19.

To learn more about this collaboration and these new flavors, visit jacklinksfritolay.com.

Source: Frito-Lay