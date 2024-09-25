More than 600 leaders from the temperature-controlled logistics industry recently heard from Sara Stickler, the new chief executive of the Global Cold Chain Alliance, as the 2024 GCCA Convention opened in Bonita Springs, Fla.

GCCA is the international association representing temperature-controlled warehousing, logistics and transportation. GCCA’s members are based around the world, storing and transporting temperature-sensitive products such as food and pharmaceuticals at national, regional and global levels. GCCA Convention 2024 is hosting speakers and delegates from North America, Europe, South America and Africa to discuss key opportunities and challenges for the global cold chain.

Stickler joined GCCA as president and CEO on Sept 3., 2024, following six years leading WTS International. She said, “At a time of ongoing instability in our global economy and society, the cold chain has proved its value and resilience. I am proud of the way that our industry has met the challenges of a global pandemic, geo-political tensions and changing climate. Time and again our members show their ability to solve problems, innovate and invest. These characteristics of our industry stand us in good stead for the coming decade when we expect demand for temperature-controlled logistics to grow alongside fast changing populations in a warming world.

“GCCA is a vital organisation providing a forum for cold chain professionals. We are proud to provide the global cold chain with a voice. We will continue to champion the needs of temperature-controlled logistics as we educate policy makers and regulators about the importance, value and unique characteristics of temperature-controlled logistics and seek the conditions that will allow businesses to innovate, to foster new talent and to invest in the cold chain of the future.

“I also look forward to working with members to increase the value and relevance of our membership offer, providing world leading events and networking, advisory services, and market intelligence.”

Other speakers at GCCA Convention 2024 include Jason Schenker, chairman of The Futurist Institute and president of Prestige Economics,, Rachel Wilson, director of cybersecurity for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and former head of counterterrorism operations and the National Security Agency, Xinnan Li, cold chain analyst at Rabobank, and Nicola Twilley, New Yorker journalist and author of "Frostbite: How Refrigeration Changed Our Food, Our Planet and Ourselves."

Source: Global Cold Chain Alliance