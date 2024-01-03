The Global Cold Chain Foundation has announced its new board of governors roster for 2024. Foundation board members are volunteer leaders and responsible for governing, developing policy and setting a course for the future. The board focuses on advancing the mission, vision and strategic goals of the organization.

The GCCF Board voted to elect Mickey Hoffmann from United States Cold Storage as their 2024 chairman, Ken Whah from Core X as vice chairman and Adam Forste from Lineage Logistics as treasurer. Greg Laurin from Conestoga Cold Storage will serve as immediate past chairman.

For the GCCF Governors-at-large positions, the membership approved the following slate of candidates to serve 3-year terms starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Owusu Akoto, Freezelink (new).

Justin Brandt, Nor-Am Cold Storage (renominated).

Niels Lundgaard-Svenstrup, Lineage Logistics (renominated).

Mathew Moore, Americold (new).

Joris Olbrechts, Jodifrost NV (new).

Tom Poe, Crystal Distribution (renominated).

Marty Steinmetz, United States Cold Storage (renominated).

David Stuver, Capital Ventures LLC (Public Member).

“I am thrilled to be named GCCF Chairman this year,” said Hoffmann. “The work of the foundation is so important to the training of the global cold chain workforce as well as advancing the development of temperature controlled best practices around the world. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to leverage the expertise of the membership to advance both those objectives.”

The GCCF Board would like to thank outgoing Board Members Daniel Kaplan, Vertical Cold Storage and Rack Builders Inc., Mike Pokel, Midwest Refrigerated Services, and Kirk Robertson, Terra Vista Capital, for their thought leadership and commitment to the foundation during their time as board members.

Visit the GCCF website to view the complete roster of GCCF Board Members.

Direct any questions to Megan Costello, executive vice president, chief of staff, interim president & CEO, GCCA|GCCF|CEBA at mcostello@gcca.org.

Source: Global Cold Chain Foundation