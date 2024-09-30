EDGE Industrial Technologies, a global producer of industrial machine knives and blades, punches and related equipment, has promoted Carl Walshaw to director of global quality and technical solutions. In this role, a newly created position, Walshaw will oversee the company’s global quality management strategy, product compliance, vendor quality assessments and customer technical support for all EDGE brands – TGW International, Pearl Technologies and Leverwood Knife Works. Walshaw will also use his extensive technical knowledge to help sales teams develop customer solutions.

In 2000, after graduating from Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom, Walshaw accepted a three-month assignment at EDGE’s Wolstenholme facility, eventually accepting a full-time role as a designer. For the next 20 years, he held various engineering and production positions, moving into operations in the past four years. In his new role, he will report to Josh Slagle, CEO of EDGE, and will work closely with quality leaders at all locations to ensure the company’s standard of excellence in every aspect of quality is continuously maintained.

“Quality is a non-negotiable aspect of our products, so having someone solely dedicated to ensure all brands and sites are maintaining our standards benefits our business and customers,” said Slagle. “The combination of Carl’s engineering, operations, and EDGE experience made him an obvious choice for this newly created position. We can’t wait to see what he does to allow EDGE to continue setting the standard for quality products that deliver excellence time after time.”

