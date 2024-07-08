Josh Slagle has been appointed CEO of EDGE Industrial Technologies, a global producer of industrial machine knives and blades, punches and related equipment. Slagle’s appointment came as part of the recent investment in EDGE by Falfurrias Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses.

Slagle brings nearly 20 years of finance and executive business leadership experience to the company. Prior to joining EDGE, Slagle advised FCP’s Industrial Portfolio team as an industry first executive, and he previously served as president of SPX Flow’s Nutrition & Health business unit, a global manufacturer of process technologies and equipment in the food and beverage industry.

Josh Slagle, CEO. Courtesy of EDGE Industrial Technologies







"I am honored to join the EDGE team and help build upon its strong legacy of leading solutions, quality, expertise, and customer service,” said Slagle. “Our partnership with FCP offers a unique opportunity to expand our product offerings and global capabilities to ensure we are the provider of choice for our customers across food processing, flexible packaging, and other served markets. I am confident in our potential, and excited about helping to build a brighter future for our team, partners, and customers.”

Slagle earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Furman University in Greenville, S.C.

EDGE is set to benefit from FCP’s proven team of operational leaders and its expertise in the food industry. Sauer Brands CEO William Lovette, Pepsico’s former EVP of Engineering and Supply Chain Bill Ladd, and FCP’s Chip Johnson and Ken Walker will join EDGE’s Board along with EDGE’s former CEO, Robert Woodbury. Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC, EDGE’s prior owner, will also maintain an investment in the company and board representation, with Aakash Patel continuing to serve.

Source: EDGE Industrial Technologies