Edge Industrial Technologies has added new sales personnel to its growing team. David Ginfrida has joined the company in the newly created role of key account manager for Edge, and Dave Nelson has joined Pearl Technologies as its newest regional sales manager.

David Ginfrida will manage selected key accounts for Edge, working across TGW International, Pearl Technologies and Leverwood Knife Works. He will report to Dawn Shannon, Edge's vice president sales, strategic accounts. Prior to joining Edge, Ginfrida had 13 years of experience in sales and service management roles for two industrial knife suppliers. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Clemson University and resides in Florence, South Carolina.

As a regional sales manager at Pearl Technologies, Dave Nelson will cover the Eastern United States. He has a broad background in production management and sales, having worked for the past nine years for an industrial knife manufacturer. He will report to Chris Benford, Pearl’s sales director. Nelson resides in Northern Virginia.

Bob Woodbury, CEO of Edge Industrial Technologies, said, “We are committed to providing our customers with the best support possible so they can get the maximum benefits from our products ... David and Dave will help our company do just that, and we are happy to add professionals of their caliber to our sales team.”

Source: Edge Industrial Technologies