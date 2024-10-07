SeaCube Container Leasing, a global leader in intermodal equipment leasing solutions and one of the largest purchasers of refrigerated containers in the world, is adding two members to its board of directors:

Anthony Chiarello has been appointed to chairman of the board, and Inna Kuznetsova is a new member on the board. These appointments reflect SeaCube's commitment to enhancing its leadership team with individuals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company.

SeaCube Container Leasing is co-owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers’) and Wren House Infrastructure Management Limited (Wren House), which operate under a co-control structure of the container leasing company.

Robert Sappio, CEO of SeaCube Container Leasing, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Anthony and Inna to our Board. Their impressive backgrounds and strategic insights will greatly enhance our ability to navigate the evolving landscape of the container shipping industry, and the equipment requirements of the broader cold chain. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to transform our company and deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”

Chiarello is a seasoned maritime executive with more than 45 years of diverse experience, including his role as CEO of TOTE, a prominent Jones Act carrier, and founder of Lighthouse Maritime Advisors. His leadership at international carriers like Maersk and NYK, along with his tenure as deputy executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, equips him with a unique perspective on the industry. A fourth-generation maritime professional, Chiarello has received numerous accolades, including being named a "Champion of Change" by the Obama administration for his pioneering work on LNG-powered container vessels. He is also a member of the International Advisory Board for the Panama Canal Authority and holds degrees from Villanova University, Harvard Business School, and INSEAD Business School. His extensive background and proven track record in navigating complex management will be invaluable in guiding SeaCube toward long-term growth.

Kuznetsova is a distinguished executive in the AI, SaaS, and supply chain sectors, currently serving as CEO of ToolsGroup, a leader in AI-based inventory optimization and supply chain planning. With a proven track record in P&L management and strategic transformation from her previous roles as CEO of 1010data and President of INTTRA, Ms. Kuznetsova excels in navigating technological disruption and driving growth. A recipient of the Women in Supply Chain award for four consecutive years, she has held board positions at Sage plc and Global Ports Investments, and currently holds a board position at Freightos, implementing best practices in corporate governance and crisis management. Her extensive background, including her pioneering role as the first Russian-born Vice President at IBM, positions her as a valuable asset to the board, capable of providing strategic insights that will guide SeaCube’s future initiatives and growth strategies.

Source: SeaCube Container Leasing