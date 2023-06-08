Polar Leasing Co. Inc. announces that B&W Wrecker Service in Boise has joined its expansive network of depots across the country. This depot is the first in Idaho to support in the delivery of PLC’s validated electric ground-resting outdoor walk-in freezer and refrigerated rental units.

Since 1959, B&W Wrecker Service has provided comprehensive services to customers in Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley. With three locations, B&W hauls a variety of heavy vehicles and large equipment and will suit Polar Leasing as a freight partner.

“We are excited to add B&W Wrecker Service to our network of depots at Polar Leasing," says Joe O’Keefe, vice president of operations. “Both of our businesses share the same values, and B&W’s time-tested customer service makes them an ideal partner. We’re excited to name B&W a freight partner and look forward to making our rental walk-in units more accessible [to] Idaho customers.”

Polar Leasing's walk-in storage units are pre-assembled with a seamless design and operate with a simple electrical connection. Manufactured in the U.S., these units are designed for easy setup and installation and have a compact footprint.

Walk-in units are available for both short-term and long-term rentals, providing a flexible solution for a wide variety of industries and applications, including foodservice, catering, medical, pharmaceutical, and schools.

For more information about Polar Leasing or to become a depot, call 877-674-1348 or visit www.polarleasing.com.

Source: Polar Leasing Co. Inc.