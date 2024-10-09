USPOULTRY’s 2024 Environmental Management Seminar focused on regulatory updates and showcased new innovations in sustainability. The seminar emphasized key areas that environmental managers should prioritize in their environmental programs.

Dr. Brian Kiepper, associate professor, Department of Poultry Science at the University of Georgia, presented on wastewater pretreatment programs, specifically focusing on the basics of dissolved air flotation operation, chemical treatment and residual management options. Kiepper emphasized that there is no one-size-fits-all chemical addition protocol for poultry wastewater treatment facilities, and the most effective protocol is likely to evolve.

An update regarding the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Poultry & Eggs sustainability framework was provided to attendees by Paul Bredwell, executive vice president, regulatory programs, for USPOULTRY. The sustainability framework is the first-ever sustainability reporting framework for the entire U.S. supply chain, from producer to final customer. It is a comprehensive reporting structure that measures and voluntarily verifies sustainability in areas that are important to the poultry supply chain in a way that allows organizations to provide transparency to stakeholders and drive continuous improvement.

Bonani Langan, senior environmental engineer at GSI Environmental Inc., gave an update on per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances testing and treatment options. She commented that PFAS currently used for food packaging were initially determined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be “safe for their intended use,” but the FDA is reevaluating. There has been an increase in regulations, as well as litigation, but also an increase in science and social awareness regarding PFAS. Langan remarked that the Environmental Protection Agency is currently developing analytical methods to identify novel PFAS and implementing PFAS testing in public water systems.

In a case study on odor abatement at a feed mill, Stephen James, southeast director of environmental engineering at Pilgrim’s, highlighted the significance of effectively managing odor complaints. He noted that odor perception is highly subjective, with individuals having varying opinions. To address these issues, he noted that it is essential to establish a local point of contact who can swiftly engage with complaints and resolve concerns. Furthermore, James reiterated how incorporating diverse perspectives by utilizing multiple opinions or “noses” can lead to a more thorough understanding of odor-related problems, facilitating resolutions before they escalate.

USPOULTRY’s annual Clean Water Award winners were also announced during the seminar. The award is presented annually to poultry facilities that excel in their commitment to treat wastewater to standards that meet and often exceed their permit requirements, identify water reuse opportunities and implement initiatives to advance the overall sustainability of the facility. Awards are given in two categories: full treatment and pretreatment. For 2024, John Soules Foods in Valley, Ala., was selected as the winner in the pretreatment category, and Keystone Foods in Albany, Ky., was selected as the winner in the full treatment category. An honorable mention with distinction award in the full treatment category was presented to Pilgrim’s in Russellville, Ala.

