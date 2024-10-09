Scott & Jon's is announcing the expansion of its seafood bowl lineup with two additions: Lemon Butter Dill Salmon and Baja Fish Taco Bowl. These offerings will be available in early 2025

The Lemon Butter Dill Salmon dish offers a twist on a classic meal, featuring salmon in a creamy lemon butter dill sauce. It's the first-ever pasta bowl from Scott & Jon's.

The Baja Fish Taco Bowl features the first-ever white fish in the Scott & Jon's portfolio. The bowl pairs fish with a cilantro lime crema and a medley of toppings like pickled onions.

"Consumers are craving more variety in frozen seafood," says Jon Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "This aligns with a recent study by Circana/ASMI, which found that 78% of consumers say a greater selection of seafood would encourage them to eat more. We're inspired by leading seafood restaurants, where eight or more varieties are often offered, and expanding our portfolio to cater to diverse palates and flavor preferences."

Scott & Jon's isn't just adding variety; they're also addressing a major pain point for consumers. "Traditional frozen fish entrées are often outdated and lackluster in quality," said Demers. "Our new bowls are developed with contemporary flavors and exceptional ingredients, offering a delicious alternative to take-out."

Source: Scott & Jon's