Scott & Jon's, the frozen shrimp entrée brand, is expanding their portfolio with the launch of four fresh-tasting, better-for-you shrimp bowls. This introduction is part of a plan to further the company's position by delivering innovation that meets the consumers' demands for both taste and nutrition.

The new items are all made with Scott & Jon's signature tender and juicy shrimp and include

Honey Garlic Shrimp: a nutrient-rich bowl of edamame, broccoli, peppers and carrots, with the sweet tang of their honey garlic sauce

Shrimp Primavera Orzo: made with chopped spinach, peppers, and broccoli florets with a scratch-made parmesan sauce and tossed together with soft orzo pasta

Shrimp Marinara Penne: a classic Italian-style marinara sauce with vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and basil

Mediterranean Shrimp Orzo: kalamata olives, chopped spinach, and tomatoes dressed in a Greek vinaigrette with soft orzo pasta

In addition to their existing items, all four new flavors will start shipping in April and initially appear on shelves nationwide at retailers such as Target, Market Basket and Sprouts Farmers Market. To find these items at a store or learn more information, visit www.scottandjons.com.

Source: Scott & Jon's