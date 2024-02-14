Scott & Jon's is now shipping larger portions of their shrimp bowls while maintaining pricing at the store to uphold its commitment to fight shrinkflation. In late January, stores began receiving shrimp bowls with 20% more product, going from 8.0 ounces to 9.6 ounces. Furthermore, the newly launched salmon bowls line also features 9.6 ounces of premium seafood and other high-quality ingredients. These initiatives underscore the company's dedication to providing value to consumers amidst market challenges.

Jon Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's, said, "At Scott & Jon's, we prioritize the satisfaction of our consumers above all else. By increasing the size of our bowls without increasing the price, we are demonstrating our commitment to providing exceptional value and quality. We refuse to compromise on either, even in the face of industry challenges like shrinkflation. Our consumers deserve the best."

The increased-size shrimp and salmon bowls are beginning to ship to retailers nationwide. Actual shipment dates will vary by retailer depending upon existing inventories. Consumers can expect to see the larger portions on shelves and online platforms in the coming weeks.

Source: Scott & Jon's