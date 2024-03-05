Scott & Jon's is launching its new 10-Minute Meals, created for swift stovetop preparation.

New 10-Minute Meals come in three recipes: Shrimp Alfredo, Shrimp Fajita and Shrimp Scampi. Each multi-serve meal includes shrimp, vegetables and home-made sauces or seasoning blends.

"We are thrilled to introduce 10-Minute Meals, which provide a time-saving solution for families seeking healthy and satisfying seafood meals," said Scott Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "We understand that today's consumers are searching for convenient meal hacks that do not compromise on flavor or healthfulness. Our 10-Minute Meals fulfill this demand while offering the flexibility to cater to diverse dietary preferences within families."

The debut of 10-Minute Meals follows the December 2023 report from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association showing 81% of Americans cook more than half of their meals at home. This highlights the rising need for convenient, wholesome dining options.

Scott & Jon's launch of 10-Minute Meals follows a series of milestones, including a 20% portion size increase of single-serve shrimp bowls, combating shrinkflation to provide better value to consumers. New 10-Minute Meals are now shipping nationwide, representing another step in Scott & Jon's aim to make seafood more accessible.

Source: Scott & Jon's