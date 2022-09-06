California-based Impossible Foods launched its latest food concept in the frozen aisle this week with a new lineup of single-serve frozen entrees: Impossible Bowls—plant-based meals ready in minutes.

Impossible Bowls feature Impossible’s assortment of plant-based proteins—beef, chicken, and pork—as the core ingredients in eight classic comfort dishes:

Sweet & Sour Impossible Pork: Impossible Pork and peas & carrots glazed with a sweet and sour sauce, served over white rice.

Impossible Pork and peas & carrots glazed with a sweet and sour sauce, served over white rice. Teriyaki Impossible Chicken: Seasoned Impossible Chicken, diced pineapple, and peas & carrots tossed in a tangy teriyaki glaze, served over white rice.

Seasoned Impossible Chicken, diced pineapple, and peas & carrots tossed in a tangy teriyaki glaze, served over white rice. Chili Mac with Impossible Pork: Classic elbow macaroni tossed with Impossible Pork and a hearty chili-style sauce.

Classic elbow macaroni tossed with Impossible Pork and a hearty chili-style sauce. Barbeque Impossible Pork: Tender barbecued Impossible Pork paired with savory baked beans and red potatoes.

Tender barbecued Impossible Pork paired with savory baked beans and red potatoes. Spaghetti & Impossible Meatballs: Spaghetti noodles married with meatballs made from a blend of Impossible Beef and Pork, tossed with a classic marinara sauce.

Spaghetti noodles married with meatballs made from a blend of Impossible Beef and Pork, tossed with a classic marinara sauce. Pasta Bolognese with Impossible Beef & Pork: Rotini pasta topped with a bolognese sauce, made with Impossible Beef and Pork.

Rotini pasta topped with a bolognese sauce, made with Impossible Beef and Pork. Burrito Bowl with Impossible Beef: Impossible Beef and Mexican-style rice & beans mixed with a salsa verde, topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.

Impossible Beef and Mexican-style rice & beans mixed with a salsa verde, topped with crispy corn tortilla strips. Spicy Enchilada Bowl with Impossible Chicken: Impossible Chicken accompanied by Spanish-style rice & beans and bell peppers, mixed together with red enchilada sauce and topped with crispy corn tortilla strips.

“Convenience and accessibility are a huge part of this, and we’re excited to give people even more ways to try and buy Impossible products,” said Peter McGuinness, CEO of Impossible Foods. “This is a major milestone that we’re proud of and hope will push the category forward in a meaningful way. It’s never been easier to try a delicious plant-based meal in minutes.”

Each 9-oz. Impossible Bowl is packed with 10g-13g protein, 3g or less saturated fat, and 0mg cholesterol and 0g trans fat. And, the plant-based proteins featured in Impossible Bowls are also better for the planet: choosing to enjoy its plant-based beef, chicken, and pork in each entrée accounts for less water consumption, land use, and greenhouse gas emissions than their animal protein counterparts.

The new frozen meals are the second all-new retail product from Impossible Foods in the past two weeks, coming on the heels of Impossible Chicken Patties that began rolling out in August 2022. Earlier this year, Impossible also introduced frozen Impossible Sausage Patties and Impossible Wild Nuggies in February 2022, followed shortly by Impossible Sausage Links in March 2022.

Impossible Bowls are available beginning this week at thousands of retail locations across the U.S. Consumers can visit the locator map on the Impossible Foods website to find a store near them.

Source: Impossible Foods