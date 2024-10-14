The Meat Institute selected 24 participants for its 2025 Emerging Leaders Program, which promotes and develops future leaders in the meat and poultry industry.

“The Emerging Leaders Class of 2025 – our largest-ever class – is an incredibly well-rounded and talented group that stood out in a highly competitive applicant pool,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “This valuable program continues to guide the industry’s next generation and help them form strong relationships with leading industry experts while also expanding their understanding of the industry as a whole.”

This program, sponsored by Cryovac Brand Food Packaging, will provide the Emerging Leaders with complimentary access to networking events, exclusive leadership programming including an advocacy trip to Washington, D.C., a personal industry mentor to guide them on their leadership journey and access to Meat Institute board meetings for better understanding of broad industry initiatives and priorities. Participants also gain knowledge at both the industry level and operational level that aligns with the Protein PACT’s continuous improvement goals.

Participants were nominated by their coworkers and selected based on their commitment to continuous improvement in the industry, leadership potential and the individual initiative they have demonstrated.

The Class of 2025:

Armida Vasallo, Rose Meat Services Inc.

Benjamin Stellmacher, Johnsonville Sausage

Brooke Kitting, Seaboard Foods

Chevise Thomas, FPL Food LLC

Christina Hemmingway, Fair Oaks Foods LLC

Clarissa Harris, Tuskegee University

Duane Eichenlaub, Nicholas Meat LLC

Jamie Hodge, Gourmet Ranch

Jeffrey Wyrick, Caviness Beef Packers

Julia Nichol, Fulton Market Group

Kathleen Long, Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Kelsey Bruno-Bayliff, American Humane

Kelsey Stearns, Harris Ranch Beef

Kevin Coburn, S&P Global

Kyla Betts, Jones Dairy Farm

Manuel Guadian, CS Beef Packers

Matt Thomas, Tyson Foods Inc.

Paula Schwarz, FlexXray LLC

Robert Stewart, Lumachain LLC

Sandy Adams Hildebrand, JBS USA

Shanna Motl, Marcus Food Co. LLC

Sheena McLaughlin, Amcor Flexibles North America

Stacy Elmore, Teys USA

Tim Alberts, Kemin Food Technologies

The announcement of this new class also represents the graduation of the Class of 2024. This annual program will accept applications for the 2026 class next summer.

Source: Meat Institute