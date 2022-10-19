The North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) selected 12 participants for its 2023 Emerging Leaders program, which will apply the vision of the Meat Institute’s Protein PACT to future industry executives who proved themselves ready to take the next step in their leadership journey.

This unique program – sponsored by Food Safety Net Services, A Certified Group Company and Sealed Air– will prepare the winners with the knowledge and understanding, at both the industry level and operational level, they need to champion continuous improvement outlined in the Protein PACT within their own organizations and the industry.

These participants were selected based off their commitment to continuous improvement in the industry, their leadership potential and the individual initiative they’ve demonstrated.

“Our inaugural Emerging Leaders class was a resounding success. They have networked and have made friendships across the industry,” said Meat Institute president and chief executive officer Julie Anna Potts. “Many in this class have been tapped to serve on panels and other forums to share their knowledge and perspective with other Meat Institute members. This is a valuable program for the industry’s next generation but also for our membership at large.”

Throughout the length of the program, participants will receive complimentary registration for the Protein PACT conferences, Meat Institute annual conferences and Meat Institute webinars. They will also have access to board meetings and networking events, exclusive leadership programming, and be partnered with an industry mentor to help guide them throughout the year.

The Class of 2023 includes:

Alicia Pucky, Fresh Mark

Amy Chicester, Marcus Technologies

Brian McFarlane, JBS USA

JBS USA Emily Blumhardt, Triumph Foods

Jason Castillo, Caviness Beef Packers

Keaton Dorman, Jack Stack BBQ

Ken Klein, OSI Group

Meredith Healan, FPL Food

Monty Kayes, Sealed Air

Peter Wojda, Fulton Market Group

Rebecca Acheson, Tyson Foods

Shannon MaasMeyer, Power Food Technology

To see class of 2022 participants, go here.

This annual program will accept applications for the 2024 class next Fall. Contact Megan McCullough with questions or for further details.

Source: North American Meat Institute