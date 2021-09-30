The North American Meat Institute selected 20 participants for its inaugural Emerging Leaders Program, which will apply the vision of the Meat Institute’s Protein PACT to future industry executives who proved themselves ready to take the next step in their leadership journey.

This unique program – sponsored by the Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) – will prepare the winners with the knowledge and understanding, at both the industry level and operational level, they need to champion continuous improvement outlined in the Protein PACT within their own organizations and the industry.

“FSNS has a long history of supporting career development through scholarships, internships, and ongoing education,” said John Bellinger, CEO of Food Safety Net Services. “The NAMI Emerging Leaders Program is a critical extension of our current initiatives, and we are honored to be partnering with NAMI to support the next generation of leaders in the industry.”

The 20 participants are:

Andrea Perkins, Superior Farms

Ashley Lembke, American Foods Group LLC

Clay Eastwood, National Pork Board

Greta Shimon, Amcor

Hugh Albert, Kayem Foods

Janeen Butterfield, Old Trapper Smoked Products

Jenine Rinn, Sonoma County Meat Co.

Jennifer Raspaldo, OSI Group

Jennifer Dibbern, American Foods Group

Jessica Finck, Merck Animal Health

Laura Parvin, EW Grobbel

Lyndsey Jones, JBS USA

MacKenzie Waro, Meyer Natural Foods

Mindy Henry, Tyson Fresh Meats

Nicole Erceg, Certified Angus Beef

Paula M McGee, Swaggerty’s

Sean Flynn, Niman Ranch

Suzanne Finstad, Tyson Foods Inc.

Therese Borneman, Jones Dairy Farm

Vincent Gaudio, OSI Group.

These participants were nominated and selected based off their commitment to continuous improvement in the industry, their leadership potential and the individual initiative they’ve demonstrated.

Throughout the length of the program, participants will receive complimentary registration for the Protein PACT conferences, NAMI annual conferences and NAMI webinars. They will also have access to board meetings and networking events, meet and greets with Protein PACT keynote speakers and be partnered with an industry mentor to help guide them throughout the year.

Further details about the program are available here. This annual program will accept applications for the 2022 – 2023 class next Fall. Contact Megan McCullough with any questions or for further details.

Source: North American Meat Institute