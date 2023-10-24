The Meat Institute selected 20 participants for its 2024 Emerging Leaders Program, which promotes and develops future leaders in the meat and poultry industry.

“The Emerging Leader Class of 2024 is a well-rounded, talented group of individuals serving our member companies in a variety of roles from human resources to food safety to operations and more,” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “This is a valuable program for the industry’s next generation but also for our membership at large. Past participants have formed strong relationships with leading industry experts while also expanding their understanding of other aspects of meat processing beyond their field of expertise."

This program — sponsored by SEE — will provide emerging leaders with networking events, an industry mentor to guide them on their leadership journey, exclusive leadership programming and access to NAMI board meetings for better understanding of broad industry initiatives and priorities. Participants also gain knowledge at both the industry level and operational level of goals for continuous improvement as determined by the Protein PACT.

Throughout the length of the program, participants will receive complimentary registration for the Protein PACT conferences, NAMI annual conferences and webinars.

Participants were nominated by their coworkers and selected based on their commitment to continuous improvement in the industry, their leadership potential, and the individual initiative they’ve demonstrated.

The class of 2024 includes:

Alex Brandt, Certified Group

Amber Larson, American Foods Group

Caitlin Hamstra, Birchwood Foods

Chloe Carson, Smithfield Foods

Chris Johnson, Kent Quality Foods

Daniel Guadian, Caviness Beef Packers

Elizabeth Walls, Fulton Market Group

Grace Houston, Triumph Foods

Jeffrey Saxon, FPL Foods, LLC

John Marihugh, United Producers Inc.

Joshua Cassar, HACCP Assurance Services

Molly Miller, Tyson Foods

Neil Corbin, IQ Foods

Nick Lahm, Greate Plains Beef LLC

Oliver Hoad, APPI Energy

Pernesia Nellum, OSI LLC

Raven Kropf, Teys USA

Rob Ames, Corbion

Sid Cunningham, Seaboard Triumph Foods

Travis Arp, JBS USA

This annual program will accept applications for the 2025 class next fall. Contact Megan McCullough with questions or for further details.

Source: NAMI