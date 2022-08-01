The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) is opening applications for the 2023 Emerging Leaders Program. This program applies the vision of the Meat Institute’s Protein PACT to future industry executives who are ready to take the next step in their leadership journey.

This unique program convenes classes of NAMI members for a multi-faceted, year-long curriculum centered around the core pillars of the Protein PACT which are animal welfare, environmental impact, food safety, health and wellness, and labor and human rights.

This unique program—sponsored by Sealed Air and Food Safety Net Services—prepares participants with the knowledge and understanding, at both the industry level and operational level, they need to champion continuous improvement within their own organizations and the industry.

Participants will receive a curated experience, build relationships with their peers, develop leadership skills and become champions of the Protein PACT and the meat industry.

The application window is open from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15, 2022. After the deadline, the Meat Institute will select 12 winners who will each receive practical industry prizes.

Additional application details are available here. Contact Megan McCullough with any questions or for further details.

Source: NAMI