Handtmann Inc., a solution provider to the food processing industry, is announcing the opening of its new West Coast office in Cypress, Calif. This expansion marks a milestone in the Handtmann mission to enhance customer support, accessibility and convenience.

Located in Southern California, the new office brings Handtmann expertise and services closer to its rapidly growing customer base in the west. The Cypress office provides training, technical services, parts support, testing, and a showroom showcasing the latest Handtmann innovations.

“Our new office in Cypress is another step in strengthening our relationship with customers across the U.S.,” said Patrick McGady, president of Handtmann Inc. “By establishing this office, we can better serve our customers with faster access to parts, more efficient logistics, and personalized support. This location represents our commitment to growing alongside our customers and ensuring they have access to the resources they need when they need them.”

As part of this expansion, Handtmann is now offering training services at both its Lake Forest, Ill., office and the new Cypress location. This gives customers more flexibility in choosing the location that best suits their needs, regardless of geographic proximity. Both facilities are fully equipped to provide the same level of expert training, ensuring that customers across the country have convenient access to Handtmann service offerings.

“While the Cypress office brings our services closer to the West Coast, customers across the U.S. are welcome to attend training, test products, or visit our facilities at either location, whichever makes the most sense for their business,” said McGady. “This expansion is about offering more, not limiting opportunities by geography.”

The new West Coast office reflects the company’s focus on building stronger connections with customers. By expanding services and support in the region, the Cypress office enhances accessibility and brings more technical expertise closer to the customer base.

Source: Handtmann Inc.