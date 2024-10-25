The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a complaint against Bert E. Smith IV, doing business as Rowdy Livestock LLC., on Sept. 25, 2024, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that between Jan. 7, 2021, and July 29, 2022, Smith failed to pay timely for 1,071 head of livestock totaling $957,009 and issued checks totaling $144,230, which were returned unpaid for insufficient funds. As of the complaint filing date, Smith still owes for these livestock purchases.

In addition, the investigation revealed that between July 29, 2020, and Feb 8, 2021, Smith engaged in the business of a livestock dealer without maintaining an adequate bond or bond equivalent.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.

Livestock dealers must have a reasonable bond that applies to their business activities to ensure that they fulfill their financial obligations. Any dealer required to have bond coverage must only conduct operations if a bond or bond equivalent is on file that complies with regulations. Operating without a proper bond or bond equivalent is considered an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to initiate actions to seek various sanctions, including orders to cease and desist from continuing violations, suspensions of registrations where applicable, and other remedies as authorized and appropriate under the act.

Source: USDA